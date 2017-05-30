D-Day Remembrance to Honor Local Veterans

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation invites the community to a special program to remember D-Day 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara. Several local veterans who were involved in D-Day will be honored at the event, and there will be screening at noon of one episode of the HBO mini-series Band of Brothers .

