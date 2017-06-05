Crews search for small plane crash east of Santa Barbara
A search and rescue crew is searching for a small plane that crashed into a remote area of Los Padres National Forest east of Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason says the pilot, who's the only person aboard the plane, called authorities on Saturday to ask for help.
