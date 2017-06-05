Comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias on Stage at County Fair
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will round out the entertainment lineup in the Bud Light Concert Series at the Santa Barbara County Fair, appearing Thursday, July 13 on the KCOY Main Stage, Santa Maria Fairpark officials have announced. Iglesias' shows have sold out Madison Square Garden and the Microsoft Theatre, and he's one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with more than 300,000,000 views.
