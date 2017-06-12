Claeyssens Veterans Foundation to Host July 4 Parade

Applications to participate in the 2017 July 4th parade are due by 6 p.m. June 24. The 54th Annual Fourth of July Parade is now in the hands of Santa Barbara's Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation . PCVF is responsible for many veteran-related events throughout the year, including the Veterans Day Ceremony and Parade, the Military Ball, Memorial Day Ceremony and other events honoring local veterans and active-duty service members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.