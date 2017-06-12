City Names YMCA Noah's Anchorage Agency of Year
Noah's Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, a program of the Youth and Family Services YMCA, was recognized as Agency of the Year by Santa Barbara during a recent ceremony held in conjunction with 16th Annual Youth Leadership Awards Ceremony. Noah's Anchorage was selected by the city for its outstanding support to teens in the community, especially those who have fallen on hard times.
