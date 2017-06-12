City Completes Renovations to Preserve Affordable Family Housing
Pearl Gardens is one of two affordable family housing properties the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara recently completed. The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has announced the renovation of its Pearl Gardens and Sycamore Gardens family-housing properties have been completed.
