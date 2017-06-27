'Citizen Twain'
For the American reading public in the first decade of the 20th century, the feud between Mark Twain and Christian Science founder Mary Baker Eddy was gloriously outrageous entertainment. Eddy, with her extraordinary success as an evangelist and as the founder of a worldwide church, made an excellent foil for the aging author's satire.
