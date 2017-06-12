Choral Society to Hold Auditions
Annual auditions of qualified singers, who would like to join the Santa Barbara Choral Society for its upcoming 70th Anniversary Season will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, by appointment at Music Academy of the West. The fully auditioned chorus, founded in 1948, is composed of some 100 professional and volunteer singers from Santa Barbara and the Central Coast, from Santa Maria to Thousand Oaks.
