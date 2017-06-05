Changes Coming to Santa Barbara Roads

Changes Coming to Santa Barbara Roads

Workers are building two new highway overcrossings as part of California's $60 million Highway 101, Linden and Casitas Pass Project. Workers are building two new highway overcrossings as part of California's $60 million Highway 101, Linden and Casitas Pass Project that includes local circulation improvements and key bridge replacements in preparation for future Highway 101 widening.

