Can Medical Pot Snuff Parkinson's Symptoms?
Dr. David Bearman will discuss medical marijuana and whether it can help with Parkinson's Disease at the June 13 meeting of the Parkinson's Association of Santa Barbara, 2:15-3:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay, Santa Barbara. Bearman, a physician, is a clinical expert in the field of medicinal marijuana.
