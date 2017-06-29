Cady Huffman to Direct New Musical City of Light at SheNYC Festival
City of Light, a new musical by Gabrielle Wagner , Julie Weiner and Jan Roper with direction by Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman , will play three performances at the SheNYC Summer Theater Festival. Performance dates are set for Saturday July 8th at 5:30pm, Tuesday July 11th at 7:00pm and Friday July 14th at 8:30pm.
