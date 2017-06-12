Boston Kills It at Santa Barbara Bowl
An online promo for Boston's newest Hyper Space Tour states that the rock legends deliver song performances "faithful to their studio recordings." After their show on Sunday, June 11, at the Santa Barbara Bowl, fans in attendance would consider that claim a massive understatement.
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 25
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May 15
|heyhaha
|11
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr '17
|nccarp
|1
