Bertram Goodhue's Montecito Country Club
In the summer of 1916, officials of the Santa Barbara Country Club engaged the services of architect Bertram Grosvenor Goodhue to design the club's fourth and final clubhouse. Sitting high on a hill just to the west of Hot Springs Road, the clubhouse engendered some controversy while its high cost almost spelled the end of the club.
