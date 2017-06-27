Authorities Identify 2 Ventura Residents Killed in Gibraltar Road Crash Near Santa Barbara

Lily Afton Brennan, 17, and Lesli Michael Sandoval Nunez, 19, were passengers in a 2005 Volkswagen Passat that crashed while it was traveling southbound on Gibraltar Road, south of East Camino Cielo, around 9:30 p.m. Monday, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. The driver, Brandon S. Woodward, 19, of Ventura, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

