Asks: Why is Lake Cachuma Not Getting...

Asks: Why is Lake Cachuma Not Getting More State Water, Given the Record Snowpack?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Noozhawk

Dan Wagner's father said 'history follows the water,' and Noozhawk readers evidently agree as they picked his question as the winner of the first Noozhawk Asks poll State Water Project deliveries are pumped into Lake Cachuma near Bradbury Dam, seen here in April 2017. Santa Barbara County water agencies have a 85-percent allocation for State Water this year after it dropped as low as 5 percent in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday 21 hr okimar 7
Paul Walker Home adress (Dec '08) Jun 15 AmberM 28
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Jun 10 rickyruns82 7
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) May 31 perhaps 101
Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ... May 28 Downtown Guard 1
Large Butts in Montecito Society May 25 sit slow sweet la... 2
News Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad... May '17 toejammer 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC