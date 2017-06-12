Asks: Why Doesn't Santa Barbara Find Someone Who Can...
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks , a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. This week's question: Why doesn't Santa Barbara look outside the area for a contractor who can actually fix the chronic Castillo Street underpass water leak? Day or night, hot or cold, rainy or dry: When one drives along the Castillo Street underpass below Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, the pavement is damp and looks more than a bit slippery.
