Asks: How Much Money Could Santa Barb...

Asks: How Much Money Could Santa Barbara County Make if Offshore Drilling Was Expanded?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks , a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers. This week's question: How much in royalties would Santa Barbara County receive if President Donald Trump fully opened up offshore oil development off the county's coast? - Tom Becker Even if the state and federal governments eliminated barriers to offshore oil and gas drilling operations, private oil companies would have to choose to restart or offer up their infrastructure for use.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday Jun 23 okimar 7
Paul Walker Home adress (Dec '08) Jun 15 AmberM 28
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Jun 10 rickyruns82 7
News Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14) May 31 perhaps 101
Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ... May 28 Downtown Guard 1
Large Butts in Montecito Society May '17 sit slow sweet la... 2
News Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad... May '17 toejammer 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,610 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC