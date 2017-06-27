Art Comes to Life at Profant Foundation Fiesta Finale Gala
The gypsy dancer John Singer Sargent's "El Jaleo" is the subject of this year's tableau vivant. The Profant Foundation for the Arts will hold its annual Fiesta Finale Gala 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at El Paseo Restaurant, 10 El Paseo, Santa Barbara, "where it all began."
