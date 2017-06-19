After Nearly 600 Days at Animal Shelter, Lucy Still Waiting - and Wagging - for a Forever Home
Lucy, a 6-year-old mix, greets Santa Barbara Humane Society dog adoption counselor Erica Jackson with kisses. The humane society is seeking the community's help in finding a home for the dog, who has been waiting at the shelter since 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Walker Home adress (Dec '08)
|Jun 15
|AmberM
|28
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 25
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May '17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|heyhaha
|11
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC