After Final Wrangling, Santa Barbara Supervisors Approve 2017-18 Budget

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Wednesday to approve the $1 billion budget for next year after wrangling how to cut $35 million. Individual supervisors argued for and against putting more of the discretionary funding into infrastructure maintenance versus restoring some social services staff, and ultimately used some one-time money to fund ongoing jobs positions that will presumably be back on the chopping block, since there is an expected $20 million deficit for the 2018-19 year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.