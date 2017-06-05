A.S. Votes To Boycott Gio's Until Man...

A.S. Votes To Boycott Gio's Until Management Issues Apology

Read more: The Daily Nexus

Associated Students passed a resolution this past Wednesday to boycott Giovanni's Pizza in Isla Vista after the restaurant staff allegedly discriminated against a Mexican customer. The boycott will continue until the business owner formally apologizes to two UC Santa Barbara students who allege they experienced discrimination at the restaurant.

