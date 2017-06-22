A massive earthquake was reported in California Wednesday - by mistake
Scores of people around the world received reports on their email accounts and Twitter feeds Wednesday, alerting them to a powerful earthquake with a magnitude potentially capable of causing buildings to crumble. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake reportedly hit the Pacific Ocean about 10 miles from Santa Barbara, Calif., the U.S. Geological Survey alert stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
|4 hr
|June
|6
|Paul Walker Home adress (Dec '08)
|Jun 15
|AmberM
|28
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 25
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May '17
|toejammer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC