3-Story Commercial Center Proposed for Yanonali and Garden Streets in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbarans got a sneak peek recently at the proposed size of a new commercial center planned for the northeast corner of Yanonali and Garden streets along Highway 101 near the Funk Zone. The story poles, which delineate the height and rough shape of a proposed development, were put up briefly at 301 E. Yanonali St. for the project, which includes a market, restaurant and retail space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.