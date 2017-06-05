3-Story Commercial Center Proposed for Yanonali and Garden Streets in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbarans got a sneak peek recently at the proposed size of a new commercial center planned for the northeast corner of Yanonali and Garden streets along Highway 101 near the Funk Zone. The story poles, which delineate the height and rough shape of a proposed development, were put up briefly at 301 E. Yanonali St. for the project, which includes a market, restaurant and retail space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Sat
|rickyruns82
|7
|Men like Elliot Rodger are not owed anyone or a... (Jun '14)
|May 31
|perhaps
|101
|Security guard at Trader Joe's says Sherrif is ...
|May 28
|Downtown Guard
|1
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 25
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May 15
|heyhaha
|11
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr '17
|nccarp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC