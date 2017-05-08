Westmont Graduates, Pilot Recovering ...

Westmont Graduates, Pilot Recovering After Hope Ranch Helicopter Crash

13 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The pilot and two passengers of a tour helicopter that crashed in Hope Ranch on Friday are recovering from the ordeal after being taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital . Michael Ower, the owner of Santa Barbara Helicopter Tours , was released from the hospital by Monday, said Cottage spokeswoman Maria Zate.

