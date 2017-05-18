Val Kilmer to Introduce His 'Citizen Twain' at Lobero

Val Kilmer will appear in person to introduce the screening of his one-man play, Citizen Twain , about Mark Twain at 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara. The one-man show has played to sold-out houses at several venues in Los Angeles and now Kilmer, the writer, actor and director, will present a special film screening of the play in Santa Barbara.

