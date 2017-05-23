UCSB Community Marks Third Anniversary of Isla Vista Massacre
A crowd gatherered Tuesday night in Isla Vista's Anisq'Oyo Park to commemorate the victims killed in the Isla Vista massacre three years ago. Richard Martinez, who son Christopher Michaels-Martinez was among six UCSB students killed during the Isla Vista Massacre three years ago, speaks to the crowd Tuesday night during a cermony honoring the victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May 15
|heyhaha
|11
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Library buys cops
|57
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC