UCSB chancellor backs call to divest ...

UCSB chancellor backs call to divest from fossil fuel companies

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Pacific Business Times

After a four-day sit-in, UC Santa Barbara students won the endorsement of Chancellor Henry Yang on the divestiture of the University of California's $2.8 billion in its endowment from fossil fuel companies. Margaret Klawunn, vice president of student affairs, delivered the statement May 11 on behalf of the chancellor at Cheadle Hall, where around 400 students, faculty and staff took part in the sit-in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Large Butts in Montecito Society May 2 Society Hootsies 1
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr 28 nccarp 1
Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
Chlamydia Tax Rises Apr 26 Trumptooner yay yay 1
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr 21 Library buys cops 57
Trump Buys M C C...Cheap? Apr 16 gov news gov news 1
News UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M... Apr 13 katybirdhudson 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC