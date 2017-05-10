UCSB Chancellor Addresses Student Demands After Sit-In For Fossil-Fuel Divestment

Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Margaret Klawunn addresses a a crowd of more than 75 protesters on Thursday, reading a statement from Chancellor Henry Yang supporting their call for the university to divest itself from the fossil-fuel industry. Chancellor Henry Yang announced Thursday that UC Santa Barbara supports the campaign to divest from the fossil-fuel industry, a declaration that comes after hours of negotiations with students and multiple days into a staged sit-in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.