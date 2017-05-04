Tour helicopter crashes in Santa Barbara, injuring 3
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a Robinson R-44 helicopter returning from a tourist flight crashed and burned, injuring several people on board, at La Cumbre Country Club, Friday, May 5, 2017, in Santa Barbara, Calif. The aircraft hit two vans, but nobody on the ground was hurt.
