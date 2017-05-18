Thieves Steal Santa Barbara Pony Baseball Equipment from MacKenzie Park

As it heads into playoff and all-star season, Santa Barbara Pony Baseball is having to make due with a hodge-podge of spare field equipment after thieves stole a pitching mound cover, artificial turf and a tarp from MacKenzie Field, where the youth sports league plays. SB Pony leaders noticed the theft May 13, and surmised that the equipment had been taken two or three days earlier.

