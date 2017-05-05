The Movies That Matter Film Series pr...

The Movies That Matter Film Series presents CONCUSSION

Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Granada Theatre announces the screening of Concussion , the next installment of the "Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin " Film Series on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 7:00pm. Based on an incredible true story, Concussion highlights Dr. Bennet Omalu's remarkable discovery of the relationship between football-related concussions and brain damage.

Santa Barbara, CA

