The Movies That Matter Film Series presents CONCUSSION

The Granada Theatre announces the screening of Concussion , the next installment of the "Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin " Film Series on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 7:00pm. Based on an incredible true story, Concussion highlights Dr. Bennet Omalu's remarkable discovery of the relationship between football-related concussions and brain damage.

