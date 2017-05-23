The Independent Wins Numerous CNPA Awards

The Santa Barbara Independent proudly laid claim to numerous awards at the Better Newspaper ceremony hosted by the California News Publisher Association , and to graphic designers Ciccati and Caitlin Fitch for layout and design on the Community Arts Workshop, Staycation, and Nell Campbell stories. Our Education issue won second place as a Best Niche Product for the ads folks, as did the Locals' Brew Bracket for Best New Advertising Idea.

