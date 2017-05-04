Talks on ?Desal' Reach an Impasse
Santa Barbara's new waterfront desalination plant is expected to go online as early as next week, but behind the scenes, negotiations over a 40 percent share for Montecito have stalled, raising the possibility that the wealthy community will opt out of the $70 million project. The two sides, represented by staff employees, began weekly talks in October but haven't met since January.
