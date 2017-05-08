Symphony's Youth Orchestras to End Season on High Notes
Two Santa Barbara Symphony youth ensembles will present free end-of-the-season concerts the weekend of May 20-21. The symphony's Junior Orchestra will perform works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Grieg and others at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony will present a program of Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich and Mozart at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. The May 21 performance will feature a solo turn by Luca Kim, 15, who attends Cate School in Carpinteria.
