Stan Bartlett Climbing Tower Dedicated at Boy Scouts' Rancho Alegre

Along with Scouts from the Boy Scouts of America, Los Padres Council, on hand to dedicate the new Stan Bartlett Climbing Tower at Camp Rancho Alegre were, from left, council CEO Carlos Cortez; Bartlett's three daughters, Sue Ayling, Terry Bartlett and Linda Jennings; and project funder Richard Berti. The Boy Scouts of America, Los Padres Council recently opened the Stan Bartlett Climbing Tower at Camp Rancho Alegre in the Santa Ynez Valley.

