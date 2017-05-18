Slim Down Challenge Carries Weight for Charity
Mikki Reilly, owner and trainer of Fitness Transform studio on State Street, will be teaming up with Walter Claudio of Walter Claudio Salon, to host a meet-and-greet and share news about the upcoming Santa Barbara Slim Down challenge. The event at 5:30 p.m. May 30 at Walter Claudio Salon, 11 W. Figueroa St., Santa Barbara.
