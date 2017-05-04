SB Elks Recognizes Students

The Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 celebrated students from local schools with a Student Recognition Awards Ceremony , held May 2, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. The Presentation of Colors, presented by the Ronald Reagan Marine Corp League, Detachment 597, opened the event. Family, friends, and supporting Elks attended the dinner and ceremony.

