SB Elks Recognizes Students
The Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613 celebrated students from local schools with a Student Recognition Awards Ceremony , held May 2, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. The Presentation of Colors, presented by the Ronald Reagan Marine Corp League, Detachment 597, opened the event. Family, friends, and supporting Elks attended the dinner and ceremony.
