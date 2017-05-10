Sara Scott has been appointed Spa Director at Belmond El Encanto in Santa Barbara - CA, USA

Belmond Ltd. 1st Floor Shackleton House 4 Battle Bridge Lane London, SE1 2HP United Kingdom Phone: +44 20 3 117 1300 Fax: +44 20 7 921 4777 Visit Website Santa Barbara's only Forbes Five Star resort, Belmond El Encanto is pleased to announce the appointment of Sara Scott as Spa Director. Joining the resort from Four Seasons, Westlake Village, Scott will be responsible for overseeing the operations and development of The Spa at El Encanto, Santa Barbara's most idyllic day spa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.