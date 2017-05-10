Santa Barbara's Glen Phillips Live at...

Santa Barbara's Glen Phillips Live at SOhO

Santa Barbara native Glen Phillips, who served as the frontman and main songwriter for Toad the Wet Sprocket before launching his solo career in 2001, will appear at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St. #205. Toad the Wet Sprocket took shape in 1986, when Phillips was only 14, and the band's debut effort, Bread and Circus, earned them a contract with Columbia Records.

