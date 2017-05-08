Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Warns of Increase in Virtual Kidnapping Scams
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is once again seeing an increase in the number "virtual kidnapping" extortion calls in Santa Barbara County. The Sheriff's Office has had a significant number of reported incidents the last several weeks throughout Santa Barbara County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
