Santa Barbara, San Marcos Golfers Fall Short at CIF Central Coast Division Final
San Marcos and Santa Barbara High's boys golf seasons came into an end at the CIF Central Coast Division Team Championships on Monday at a windy Alisal River Course in Solvang. Camarillo won the 18-team tournament with a 394 and Arcadia was second at 395, and they advanced to the Southern California Qualifier at Rancho San Marcos on Thursday.
