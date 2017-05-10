Santa Barbara Police Investigating After Body Found in Mission Creek
Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to the creek in the area of the Arrellaga Street bridge near Highway 101. The victim was lying on his back in the cement channel, and appeared fully clothed, wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC