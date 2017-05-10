Santa Barbara Man Shot and Killed by ...

Santa Barbara Man Shot and Killed by San Diego County Deputies

A Santa Barbara man was shot and killed by deputies after he attempted to hit them with his vehicle, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department . Jeroen Peter Koornwinder, 50, was declared dead at the scene on the Barona Indian Reservation northeast of San Diego, Lt.

