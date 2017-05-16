Santa Barbara Golf Club on right path with new management group
A year under new management and several months of wet weather have brightened the forecast at Santa Barbara Golf Club. The municipal course in the destination city on the Central Coast has been under the green thumb of CourseCo since last July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|22 hr
|heyhaha
|11
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC