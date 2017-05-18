Santa Barbara Desal Plant Prepares for Activation as Talks to Share Water with Montecito Stall

After months of delays , Santa Barbara is preparing to flip the switch on its revamped Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant and send potable water from the facility into the city's distribution system. The plant will provide 3,125 acre-feet of water a year - or about a third of the city's water supply needs - with the potential to eventually expand up to 10,000 acre-feet.

