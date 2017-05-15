Santa Barbara County Resident Opened Her Home to Hundreds of Foster Kids
For 213 Santa Barbara County foster children, Lillian Pipersburg wasn't their first mother, but she was someone who made them feel secure. The Santa Barbara native and her husband, Phillip, have been a haven for kids from troubled backgrounds for 30 years.
