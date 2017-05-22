Santa Barbara Council Delays Proposed Changes to Library Budget and Funding Model

Contentious changes to the Santa Barbara library system 's budget and funding model were placed on hold Monday after numerous library goers and elected officials turned out to the City Council 's library budget workshop to protest changes they say would be devastating to five libraries. In addition to its own Central and Eastside branches, Santa Barbara administers the libraries in Goleta, Carpinteria, Solvang, Buellton and Montecito, which collectively cover 239,000 residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.