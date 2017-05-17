Santa Barbara Convenes Stakeholders M...

Santa Barbara Convenes Stakeholders Meeting on Homeless Issues Vexing Downtown Businesses

It was standing room only in the Louise Lowry Davis Center on Wednesday morning for a community discussion on homelessness, an issue that has increasingly bubbled to the surface in Santa Barbara and has left State Street-area businesses clamoring for greater assistance dealing with what they say is aggressive transient behavior. The stakeholder meeting was geared toward downtown businesses and property owners, who come face-to-face with homeless individuals on a daily basis.

