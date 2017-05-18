Santa Barbara City College Looks at 2017-18 Spending Plan

Santa Barbara City Colleges ' operating spending would drop about $1.5 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1 under a budget proposal unveiled Thursday. The tentative fiscal 2017-18 year budget projects expenditures of $94.1 million, down from $95.6 million in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. According to the tentative financial report, the budget anticipates $90.9 million in revenue, down from $98.3 million this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.