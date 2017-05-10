Santa Barbara Businesses Worry About Impending Oversized Vehicle Restrictions
Business owners say a new ordinance regulating the parking of large vehicles will prevent them from carrying out their work Construction company owner Jason Tapia said an ordinance regulating oversized vehicle will make it impossible for many businesses like his to perform any work. "What is going to be done so that we can remain in business?" he asked.
